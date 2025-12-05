Morgan Pitt Named Director of Booking for GEODIS Park and Nashville SC

(Dec. 4, 2025) – GEODIS Park and Nashville Soccer Club announced today the hiring of Nashville native Morgan Pitt as the venue and club’s Director of Booking. In her role Pitt, who most recently served as Senior Concerts Booking Manager for Nashville’s world-famous Ryman Auditorium, will spearhead the booking of concerts and entertainment events at both GEODIS Park and Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, the home of Nashville SC’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club.

During her time with Ryman Hospitality Properties, Pitt helped secure performances from music industry giants across a range of genres including Ed Sheeran, Marcus Mumford, Mitski, Bob Weir, Goose, Sierra Ferrell, and others.

“I am thrilled to join GEODIS Park and Nashville SC to continue growing our world-class venue as a premier destination for artists and entertainers,” said Pitt. “As a native Nashvillian I am incredibly passionate about supporting the music and entertainment industry in Middle Tennessee, and I look forward to many unforgettable shows and events at GEODIS Park.”

Prior to joining the Ryman team, Pitt gained valuable experience in multiple roles across the sports and entertainment industry including time with the Boston Red Sox, the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), and NBC News.

Since opening on May 1, 2022, GEODIS Park has hosted several high-profile concerts including Shania Twain, P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, and Tyler Childers.

Those interested in contacting Pitt for events at either GEODIS Park or Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium can email [email protected] or call (615) 701-2520.

