More WCS Theater Performances Open This Week

November 5, 2024 – Theater fans across the county have even more opportunities this week to see talented WCS students in action.

Brentwood Middle

When the aging king of a magical kingdom decides to split his empire between his three daughters, terrible and hilarious tragedy ensues in Game of Tiaras. This adaptation of King Lear will leave audiences dying with laughter. When you play the Game of Tiaras, you win or you die.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Spring Station Middle

In Spring Station Middle’s show, BACKSTAGE, Laura Armbruister is posing as her own substitute teacher because the school administration wants to put an end to all this drama nonsense, but they can’t close down the upcoming play until their find Ms. Armbruister and fire her. Meanwhile, the students come up with their own plan to save the show.

Tickets cost $8 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m.

Woodland Middle

At Woodland Middle, C.S. Lewis’ classic work The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is recreated onstage. Don’t miss the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion; his struggle with the White Witch; and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

Tickets cost $7 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Woodland Middle is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.

Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Franklin High

Franklin High’s theater department is bringing Little Women to the stage. Based on the novel written by Louisa May Alcott, the show follows the lives of the four March sisters and details their passage from childhood to womanhood.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m.

Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

