More WCS Fall Theater Productions

Several WCS middle and high school theater departments will raise the curtain on their fall productions next week.

Heritage Middle

Heritage Middle’s performance of The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza opens Thursday, November 13.

Two battling narrators attempt to cover the entirety of Greek mythology using general theatrical insanity. Creation myths such as Pandora’s Box and Cronos and the Titans jostle for space with other famous myths like Jason and the Argonauts (the original Super Friends). Culminating in a heart-pounding, five-minute, two-actor version of The Iliad, this fast-paced, free-wheeling play is wild, silly and a blast for all ages.

Tickets cost $12.10 for adults and $10.02 for students and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Heritage Middle is located at 4803 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, November 13 at 6 p.m.

Friday, November 14 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Thompson’s Station Middle

The Thompson’s Station Middle theater department will bring Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. to the stage.

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. is a whimsical musical adaptation that follows Alice as she journeys through Wonderland, meeting curious characters and learning to embrace her imagination and individuality.

Tickets cost $14.18 and may be purchased online . The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Thompson’s Station Middle is located at 2638 Clayton Arnold Rd in Thompson’s Station.

Friday, November 14 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 16 at 4 p.m.

Centennial High

Centennial High School’s Theater invites you to set sail on a magical adventure with Peter and the Starcatcher.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a fast-paced, imaginative prequel to Peter Pan that follows a young orphan and his friends as they battle pirates, discover magical “starstuff,” and learn what it means to grow up.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $14.70 for adults. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Ravenwood High

Step into a whirlwind of espionage, romance and slapstick comedy as Ravenwood High’s theater department presents Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps.

The 39 Steps is a comedic spy thriller where Richard Hannay, wrongly accused of murder, races across 1930s England and Scotland to stop a secret plot.

Tickets cost $12.62 and may be purchased online.The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Thursday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 16 at 2 p.m.

Summit High

Summit High brings to the stage the extraordinary true story of one woman’s selfless act that inspired thousands and benefited millions in a brand-new show called North Platte Canteen: A Musical Miracle.

In 1941, when 26-year-old Rae Wilson heard that her brother’s troop train would be making a stop in their hometown of North Platte, she organized a group of ladies to welcome the boys with food and gifts. A different train without her brother arrived instead, and Rae’s decision to welcome these young men and women transformed her generosity into a four-and-a-half-year phenomenon.

Tickets may be purchased online for $12.62. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Austins Way in Spring Hill.

Thursday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

