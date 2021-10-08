More Than Pie: Other Delectable Desserts

There are some staples that instantly pop into your mind when you think about desserts: cookies, ice cream, cake and pie are a few classics. You can never go wrong with a classic Papa C Pie. But did you know Papa C Pies offers more than just the best pies you’ll ever eat?

What other desserts do they offer? And can they rival the pies?

Fruit Cobbler

To answer the second question first, yes, the other desserts hold their own in this pie shop. While the traditional pie crust we use is inspired by Grandma Elsie, the fruit cobbler we make is a legacy recipe from Grandma Lora. The crazy crust fruit cobblers are made to order and piping hot when you pick up. A thick and chewy crust tops the filling made only using fresh fruits. The hardest things about the cobbler are choosing the flavor…and stopping eating! Choose from:

Blackberry

Blueberry

Cherry

Mixed Berry

Peach

Rhubarb

Strawberry Rhubarb

Call the store or order online. Cobblers are not stocked, so they can make sure you get the fruit you want and it’s freshly baked when you arrive.

Peanut Brittle

Is there anything more perfectly Southern, perfectly portable, perfectly balanced of salty and sweet, or perfectly sharable (if you’re so inclined) than peanut brittle? The house-made peanut brittle from Papa C is kettle cooked for maximum deliciousness. Sugar, vanilla and the right amount of spices combine with fresh, raw peanuts for that perfect bite you’ve come to expect from any product with the Papa C name.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are perfect any time of day or night. The yeast rolls are scratch-made in a five-hour process! There’s a lotta love that goes into these gooey, delicious cinnamon rolls. Layered with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, cut and rolled, perfectly baked, then topped with a signature cream cheese icing, these cinnamon rolls rival any Papa C Pie. (Cinnamon rolls do not contain nuts.)

Gotta Have More Than Pie?

If you’ve read this far, your mouth is watering. Fortunately, there’s a very easy fix. Feed it! Grab an order of brittle, cobbler, cinnamon rolls, or other treat. If you’re in the Middle Tennessee area, call 615-414-3435 or order online for freshly baked cobbler. Not a local? No worries. You can order the brittle or cinnamon rolls for shipping anywhere in the US. Or plan your next trip to Nashville and put Papa C on your must-go places. Swing by Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Ln, Ste 100, Brentwood TN 37027 to see what the hype is all about!

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below: