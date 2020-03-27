For Jason Bogard and Joe Aranda, Auto Glam is more than a business, it’s a passion. With the sunny spring weather upon us, it’s a great time to get your car detailed..

Their focus: Providing quality and customer service you won’t find anywhere else in Middle Tennessee.

“As an auto appearance shop, we are customer service and quality-minded. We’re good at what we do and our services are ever-changing and improving to meet the needs of our customers. We take care of our customers like family,” says Aranda, co-founder of Auto Glam.

Right now, Auto Glam is offering an express detail disinfectant service to help minimize or prevent exposure to bacteria and or viruses. Pricing starts at $125 depending on the vehicle. If you are interested, please call for a quote. 615-794-2410.

With more than 20 years of experience in their industry, and also military veterans, co-founders Aranda and Bogard opened Auto Glam in Franklin last year after previously owning their own shops in Murfreesboro and Nevada. With Bogard’s experience in auto detailing and ceramic coating in Murfreesboro, and Aranda’s knowledge in window tinting, custom car wraps, commercial print work, and detailing in Nevada, the owners felt they could combine their expertise to better serve customers through a partnership.

After searching multiple sites in different locations, once Bogard and Aranda walked in the former Franklin Car Wash and Detail Center, they knew it was the perfect spot for Auto Glam.

“We’re the only facility in Middle Tennessee that offers window tinting, auto detailing, ceramic coating, custom car wraps, paint correction, vehicle customization and a full-service car wash all in one place. We are a one-stop shop,” says Bogard.

The service is so good that customers Bogard served in Murfreesboro travel to Franklin to visit Auto Glam.

“We have loyal customers that are willing to make the trip. They love our services here,” Bogard says.

The owners are also involved in day-to-day operations, managing and laboring with their team.

“We are actively involved in the labor process. We lead our team by example — we don’t take shortcuts,” says Aranda.

And to improve customer experience, the owners have started renovations on the inside of the facility, which will lead to the installation of new state-of-the-art car wash equipment this year.



“Everything we do is for our customers,” Bogard shares. “We are passionate about giving them the best experience.”

For more information about Auto Glam visit www.autoglamtn.com.

Get in touch with Auto Glam:

1004 Center Point Place, Franklin, TN 37064

Office (615) 794-2410

