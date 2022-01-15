More Than 80 WCS High School Students Now Part of Mid-State and All-State Choirs

More than 80 WCS high school students are now part of the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Choirs.

In addition to being part of the Mid-State Choirs, 38 WCS students were also selected for the Tennessee Music Education Association’s All-State Choirs.

To earn their place on the choirs, students were required to learn pieces of a cappella music from the Renaissance period, upload a cut of each piece and submit it for adjudication. The judges, made up of teachers and members of the Middle Tennessee Voice Association (MTVA), followed a rubric to select students for the choirs.

“Mid-State and All-State students not only get recognized for their individual accomplishments, they also get the unique experience of singing with students from all over Tennessee,” said Nolensville High choir director Cassidy Lenstrom. “After doing a virtual Mid-State last year, I am very excited that my students get to experience these choirs in person this year.”

Students in the Freshmen Honor Choirs will perform Thursday, January 20, at First United Methodist Church located at 165 West Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. Students in the Mid-State Choirs will perform Friday, January 28, at First Baptist Church located at 108 Seventh Avenue South in Nashville. The All-State Weekend event will take place April 27-30 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

