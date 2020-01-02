tsc fall high school highlights

More than 60 Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) female players received distinct recognition in the form of team and individual awards and accomplishments as a result of their outstanding performance this fall 2019 high school soccer season.

Seven high school programs with at least one TSC player were crowned State Champions or finished the season as State Runners Up. There were also many individual awards and honors received at the local, state, regional and national levels.

A list of these team and individual player achievements is below.

State Championship Teams with TSC Players
Ravenwood High School – Brentwood, TN
Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY
Battleground Academy – Franklin, TN
Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN

State Runner-Up Teams with TSC Players
Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN
Christ Presbyterian Academy – Nashville, TN
Father Ryan High School – Nashville, TN
Nolensville High School – Nolensville, TN

All-District Players

Player Name Team
Abby Reymann 2002 Showcase
Abby Thornton 2005 ECNL
Abigail Pulido 2002 Showcase
Alex Barnhill 2003 Showcase Blue
Allison Luckhardt 2001/02 ECNL
Ameryn Hudgens 2003 Showcase White
Anna Boero 2003 Showcase Blue
Anna Haddock 2001/02 ECNL
Annabel Justice 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Annabell Procter 2003 Showcase White
Ashley Reed 2002 Premier
Ashleigh Clark 2004 ECNL
Ashley Reed 2002 Premier
Ava Distefano 2003 Showcase Blue
Ava Weimer 2004 ECNL
Braylee Clark 2005 Elite
Caroline Smith 2001/02 ECNL
Dabney Moore 2001/02 ECNL
Ella Chesney 2002 Showcase Murfreesboro
Ella Masters 2005 Showcase Murfreesboro
Emma Grace Pence 2004 Premier
Emma Placentia 2003 Premier
Emma Shields 2004 ECNL
Emily Sanchez 2001/2002 ECNL
Gemma Jefferson 2001/02 ECNL
Genevieve Schaefer 2003 Premier
Gracie Buchanan 2001/02 Premier
Hailey Burroughs 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Haley Hannah 2003 ECNL
Haley Howard 2003 ECNL
Hannah Miniat 2004 Premier
Hannah Morton 2001/02 ECNL
Jenna Drobny 2004 Showcase
Kate Devine 2001/02 ECNL
Katie Bahn 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Katie Whiting 2003 Showcase White
Keaton Mitchell 2004 ECNL
Kendall Giles 2003 Showcase White
Kennedy Price 2003 ECNL
Kyla Hawkins 2003 Showcase Blue
Kylea Heath 2002 Showcase
Lainey Callis 2001/02 ECNL
Lauren Spaanstra 2001/02 ECNL
LilyAnn McElory 2004 Premier
LJ Knox 2001/02 ECNL
Maddi Majors 2001/02 ECNL
Madeline Myers 2002 Showcase Murfreesboro
Madi Majors 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Maggie Drobny 2004 Showcase
Marcela Forero Pretto 2003 Showcase
McCall Burkhalter 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Mia Roberts 2001/2002 ECNL
Mikayla Fantine 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Molly Smith 2004 Showcase
Morgan Greene 2001/02 ECNL
Natalie Myers 2006 Premier
Reagan Smiley 2004 ECNL
Rivers Abshere 2003 Showcase Blue
Sabrina White 2002 Showcase Murfreesboro
Samantha Deems 2001/02 Premier
Shelby Nickal 2003 Showcase White
Sophia Finol 2003 Showcase Blue
Summer Elmore 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Sydney Ham 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Sydney Hammond 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Taylor Bertotti 2003 Showcase White
Tori Case 2001/02 ECNL

All-State Players
*Once the remaining TN High School Soccer Coaches All-State teams are announced we will update this list.

Player Name Team
Allison Luckhardt 2001/02 ECNL
Alyssa White 2003 ECNL
Caroline Betts 2003 ECNL
Emma Shields 2004 ECNL
Emily Sanchez 2001/2002 ECNL
Eva Schreiber 2004 Showcase
Haley Howard 2003 ECNL
Hannah Morton 2001/02 ECNL
Kate Devine 2001/02 ECNL
Kendall Giles 2003 Showcase White
Mia Roberts 2001/02 ECNL
Morgan Greene 2001/02 ECNL
Sydney Ham 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Sydney Hammond 2001/02 ECNL Composite
Tori Case 2001/02 ECNL

State Player of the Year
Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY

United Soccer Coaches All-South Players
Tori Case – Ravenwood High School – Brentwood, TN
Kate Devine – Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN
Morgan Greene – Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN
Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY
Sydney Ham – Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN


United Soccer Coaches All-American Players
Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY
Sydney Ham – Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN

High School All-American Game Participants (took place December 7 in Orlando, FL)
Kate Devine – Brentwood High School – Brentwood, TN
Anna Haddock – Greenwood High School – Bowling Green, KY
Sydney Ham – Briarcrest Christian School – Eads, TN

About Tennessee Soccer Club:
Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.

