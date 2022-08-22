More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) played a large role in the recent “Golf for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. More than $56,000 was raised, the bulk of which came from a Jackson corporate sponsorship, employee donations and a 2-to-1 company match to those donations. The event was held at Top Golf in Nashville on August 3.

The event allowed teams to compete against each other to see who could raise the most funds. More than 45 Jackson employees participated in the fundraiser.

“Jackson is proud to show our support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee as presenting sponsor of the Golf for Kids’ Sake event,” said Scott Romine, President, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “As a Board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, I’m excited to see the impact these fundraising efforts will have on youth in our community.”

“We are so appreciative of the support of Jackson and others for our organization,” said Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. “It is only through the generosity of our friends and partners that we are able to meet our goals.”

About Jackson

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through the use of our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2021, for the financial services industry. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Since 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As a part of the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, BBBSMT makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages six through young adulthood in eight counties throughout Middle Tennessee. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit www.mentorakid.org.