More Storms Rolling In This Weekend

Although we all want a sunny weekend after the severe weather we had Thursday, it’s not happening this weekend.

Friday will be mild and dry but the forecast shows more storms Saturday and Saturday night (some could be severe) with a risk for damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, mainly west of I-65, reports NWS.

NWS does not believe Saturday’s storms will be as severe as Thursday’s storms.

Scattered storms will begin Saturday morning and then thunderstorms increase in coverage and intensity Saturday afternoon and night. More information on the timing of the storm will available later via NWS.

Daily Forecast (from National Weather Service)

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. High near 65. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.