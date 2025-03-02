More Performers Announced for We Love Christian Music Awards

The 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards, set to take place on April 8, 2025, in Franklin, TN, promises an unforgettable night celebrating the best in Christian music. This year’s ceremony continues to grow in scope, featuring an expanded lineup of live performances, high-end production, and an exclusive in-person experience.

Recently added to the performance roster are Terrian (Gotee Records) and Hannah Kerr (Curb/Word), joining an already dynamic lineup that includes Unspoken (Centricity Music), Josh Wilson with special guest JJ Heller (Independent), gio. (Capitol), Seventh Day Slumber (Rockfest Records), Sarah Kroger (Integrity Music), Grace Graber (Independent), Cody Towell (Independent), Jordan Merritt (People & Songs), Jeff Deyo (formerly of SONICFLOOD, Independent), and NCS Collective featuring Coby James (NRT Music).

AN EXCLUSIVE LIVE EXPERIENCE

Unlike previous years, the 2025 We Love Christian Music Awards will not be available for free live streaming. This year, fans must be in the room to witness the event firsthand, making it a can’t-miss experience. General Admission and VIP seating options are available, with VIP guests enjoying premium benefits such as sitting alongside artists, early entry, an artist Q&A session, and an exclusive gift bag. Tickets and discounted hotel rates for anyone traveling can be found at nrt.cc/WLA13Tickets.

HONORED THE BEST IN CHRISTIAN MUSIC

The evening will celebrate the winners of the 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards, determined by 28,000 public votes. This night will showcase incredible performances and honor the impact of Christian artists and their music.

HIGH-END PRODUCTION & SPECIAL PRESENTERS

The event is produced by NewReleaseToday and Frankland Events, alongside BradyMade Productions, ensuring top-tier production quality that matches the significance of the night. Special guest presenters include Sanctus Real, Michael Sweet of Stryper, and Rachael Lampa, with more artists and celebrity guests to be announced soon.

Tickets are available now here.

