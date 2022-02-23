More Heavy Rainfall Expected for Middle Tennessee 02/23/2022

For the past couple of days, rain has poured down on the Middle Tennessee region. We will not see much clearing until around Friday.

Expect to see an additional 1-2 inches on rainfall between now and Friday afternoon. If you live in the northern portions of Middle Tennessee, you can expect to see more rainfall, approximately 2-3 inches.

For this evening, we will have a rainy overcast with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Nashville – 36

Clarksville – 34

Murfreesboro – 41

