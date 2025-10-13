More Details About Prime + Proper’s Highly Anticipated Debut at Nashville Yards

Prime + Proper, a modern American steakhouse, will make its highly anticipated debut in early 2026 at Nashville Yards. Known for redefining fine dining in Detroit, the brand now brings its signature blend of bold design, meticulous craftsmanship, service and culinary excellence from the Motor City to the Music City. Every element has been curated to immerse guests in a dining experience that feels intentional, elevated and unforgettable.​

​​​​​Upon arrival, guests enter through a dramatic gallery, revealing remarkably custom dry-aging meat “jewelry cases” and adjoining wine display housing over one thousand bottles, each encased in illuminated brass, a detail that is carried throughout the space.

This culinary runway communicates an attention to detail and unmatched quality, introducing the Prime + Proper story before guests reach their seats. ​

​​​​​As a foundation of Prime + Proper’s brand, it delivers the state’s largest restaurant dry-aging room, specializing in the finest in-house butchery and dry-aged USDA Prime steaks, along with specialty Wagyu from around the globe. The dual-sided wine display

creates a showcase for incoming guests and those seated in the private dining room. ​

​​​​​Every seat in the restaurant is designed to be the best seat in the house. Elevated booths create a subtle tiered effect, offering sweeping views into the open wood-fire kitchen or out toward Nashville’s historic train station framed by floor-to-ceiling windows.

The centerpiece bar showcases a custom hand-finished reeded glass chandelier and is surrounded by elevated bar booths, creating an intimate but lively space, blending community with sophistication. ​

​​​​​Prime + Proper assembled an innovative group of partners from Michigan to Tennessee that collaborated on every aspect of the buildout, a true reflection of the brand’s story and intentional design. Tennessee-based Shaub Construction Company and Detroit-based

Tury Design led the creation of the one-of-a-kind restaurant interior experience, working in close collaboration with Nashville-based Remick Architecture, which oversaw each architectural detail.​

​​​​​Lighting completes the experience with a carefully calibrated 2400 Kelvin glow, casting a warm golden hue that enhances the refined textures and unique elements of the space, ultimately creating an intimate and modern atmosphere. Each fixture is custom-designed

and individually produced. Prime + Proper’s lighting design sets an immediate distinction, enveloping guests in a standout environment. ​

​​​​​Heirloom Hospitality, along with the Prime + Proper team, is ecstatic to announce that Alissa Longtin, a recognized hospitality leader and Nashvillian, will be stepping in as the General Manager. “I’ve dedicated my entire career to the world of steakhouses

and trust me when I say that Prime + Proper is not like the others,” Longtin said. “They push the status quo in every decision they make and every dish they serve. Each detail, from the wood-fire grill to thoughtful sourcing to the meticulous and intentional

design, contributes to the experience. I’m so excited to open the doors in 2026 and welcome the Nashville community into a hospitality experience they’ve never witnessed.”​

​​​​​The private dining room is adorned with refined details, presented in a contemporary fashion with a deep burgundy color. The walls are framed with custom walnut trim. On one side, a view of the entry wine display illuminates the space. On the contrary, antique

mirrored tile and curated art add depth and personality to this private space. Centered over the 16-foot stone table is a 12-foot chandelier suspending 14 cast-glass pendants that glisten over the guests. ​

​​​Located at 1000 Broadway, Prime + Proper Nashville will occupy approximately 7,200 square feet with approximately 185 seats in the main dining room, an additional 20 in the private dining room and 14 bar seats.

​​Prime + Proper will feature its one-of-a-kind Knife Society membership for guests to have access to custom-made knives, exclusive dinners, curated events, priority reservations and more. The Knife Society is designed to provide a luxury lifestyle experience that seeks to create an engaging community around service and culinary excellence. Stay tuned for the opportunity to become a Founding Member this winter.​

​​​​​Prime + Proper will be open for dinner seven days a week. The restaurant will employ a team of over 70 hospitality professionals in roles such as service and beverage artists, chefs, concierge, maître d’, sommeliers and culinary support roles. ​

​​​​For more information and updates about Prime + Proper’s Nashville Yards opening, follow along on Instagram @primeandproperrestaurants. ​

