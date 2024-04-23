Moore Named SEC Player of the Week for Second Time This Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – April 22, 2024 – For the second time in three weeks, Tennessee’s Christian Moore was named the SEC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Moore led the Vols to a massive road series win at No. 3/3 Kentucky over the weekend, handing the Wildcats their first SEC series loss of the season.

The New York native had at least one hit and one RBI in each of the three games and was nearly impossible to get out in UT’s back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday, combining to go 8-for-11 with five runs scored, four home runs and eight RBIs in those two contests.

Moore tied his career high with four base hits in each of those games and set or tied career bests with four runs, three homers and six RBIs in Sunday’s rubber game. His three long balls tied the single-game program record and also moved him into first place on Tennessee’s career home runs list with 46, passing current teammate Blake Burke (44).

For the week, Moore was tied for the SEC lead in homers (four), tied for second in hits (nine), third in total bases (22) and tied for fifth in RBIs (nine) despite not playing in the midweek game.

Entering this week, Moore leads the team and ranks fifth in the SEC with a career-best 19 home runs. The junior infielder has arguably been the best hitter in the SEC this season during conference play, leading the league in hits (33), home runs (13) and RBIs (28).

Tennessee has now had a player earn SEC weekly honors five different times this season.

Tennessee 2024 SEC Weekly Honors

AJ Causey – Pitcher of the Week – Feb. 19

Billy Amick – Player of the Week – March 4

Dean Curley – Freshman of the Week – March 11

Christian Moore – Player of the Week – April 8, April 22

Source: UT Sports

