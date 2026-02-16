Moore-Morris History and Culture Center Closes Current Location

As part of preparations for the sale of its building, which was listed last year by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the Moore-Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County, TN, held its final day at 108 Bridge Street on Friday, February 13th.

The Center will be moving to Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens where it will receive prime attention within the LeHew Mansion and become a key attraction of the Franklin Grove experience. While the physical doors at its Bridge Street location will close for now until the move is complete, the Moore-Morris History and Culture Center’s mission will accelerate through a robust 2026 calendar of mobile programming and “Museum Without Walls” community activations.

The Center remains committed to serving local youth through monthly Tennessee State Standard-aligned field trips and the popular “Timeless Tales” storytelling installments, which will continue at various partner sites throughout the county. Special student-centric initiatives are also planned for the upcoming year, including an interactive Spring Break heritage activity and the second annual Abram Maury Writing Award ceremony later this month.

Throughout 2026, the Center will host specialized programming and pop-up exhibits celebrating the diverse tapestry of local history, with dedicated activations for Black History Month, Women’s History Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, and Native American Heritage Month. A highlight of these efforts includes the highly anticipated ‘Women in Preservation’ Lunch and Learn, held in honor of Women’s History Month, which serves to further cement the Foundation and Center’s shared commitment to education and advocacy during this transitional phase.

