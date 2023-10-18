Moon Valley Nurseries in Franklin to Host Day of Festive Autumn Fun

Moon Valley Nurseries in Franklin is hosting a day filled with autumnal fun and spooky delights!

Activities include:

Pumpkin Painting: Showcase your creativity as you paint pumpkins, with a colorful array of paints and decorations.

Trick or Treating: Wander the garden pathways and discover delightful treats hidden amidst the regionally-grown trees and plants.

Spooky Photos: Capture memories with themed photo booths, set amidst lush landscapes. Perfect for families, friends, and solo adventurers alike!



Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win custom-blended plant fertilizer package! Nurture your plants with the best Moon Valley Nurseries has to offer.

Moon Valley Specials: Learn about Moon Valley’s custom-blended plant fertilizers and nutrients. Moon Valley experts will be on hand to share insights on planting and landscape design tailored to your goals.

And there’s more! Enjoy seasonal refreshments, music, and maybe even a few surprises!

Moon Valley Nurseries is located at 4114 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37067.