Mooala Bananamilk Now Available at ALDI Markets

January 24, 2023 – Mooala, the rapidly expanding organic plant-based milk company, is thrilled to announce the availability of Mooala’s Original Bananamilk at ALDI locations.

Mooala’s 48oz bottles of Original Bananamilk will be available at ALDI markets for an affordable price of only $4.49. This makes it easier for consumers to enjoy these delectable beverages without breaking the bank.

To discover more about Mooala's journey and explore the exciting Bananamilk options