Montana-Based Pet Boutique Makes Debut in Berry Farms

Dee-O-Gee, a holistic, natural, pet supply store established in Montana, has announced its first Tennessee location will open this summer at Town Center at Berry Farms, a retail and residential community in Franklin.

Dee-O-Gee focuses on total pet well-being and offers holistic retail pet foods, USA-made toys, dog grooming, DIY washtubs and dog daycare. Committed to assisting customers to better understand canine and feline nutrition and supplements, Dee-O-Gee will have staff highly trained in pet nutrition, with two certified pet dietitians on-site to develop custom nutrition plans.

“We are ecstatic to move into the beautiful and thriving Berry Farms area,” said Shawn Day, owner of the Dee-O-Gee Berry Farms franchise. “We love connecting with our customers and educating the community on pet health and nourishment. Our focus is to keep pets healthy and around for as long as possible, and branching into Tennessee will allow us to bring nutritious products to a new market of pet lovers.”

Berry Farms, a Boyle Investment Company development, is a master-planned community where work, shopping and leisure blend with residential living. The community is dog-friendly, and with ample open green space, historical parks and walkable, green pathways connecting through the community, it was intentionally designed to connect people with each other and the surrounding mixed-use environment.

Dee-O-Gee will be walking distance from the Berry Farms dog park and community garden, amenities available to the homeowners and residents of the luxury apartments currently leasing.

“We’re thrilled to have Dee-O-Gee open its first Tennessee location at Berry Farms,” said Phil Fawcett, managing partner at Boyle. “Pets are a big part of our community, and being able to bring emerging leaders from the pet industry to Franklin provides another sought-after amenity that caters to the needs of families.”

Dee-O-Gee will have a grand opening in the summer of 2022. The pet supply store will join over 40 other retail, restaurant and service tenants at the Berry Farms community, including Berry Farms Animal Hospital & Pet Spa, F-45 Training, FirstBank, and Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, and corporate tenants Lee Company, Aetna, Ramsey Solutions and Trexis Insurance, among others.