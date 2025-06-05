Monsters of Yacht to Open Brentwood Summer Concert Series on June 8

Happiness – its attainability has intrigued humans for thousands of years. Plato tackled the subject in the 4th Century BCE in “The Republic,” and Thomas Jefferson made sure to include “the pursuit of happiness” in the Declaration of Independence.

Great thinkers throughout history spent their lives contemplating happiness’ elusive nature, but if they’d lived in the mid-1970s or early 1980s, they would have seen that true bliss was as close as the local record store. That’s because those years gave rise to an easy-listening music genre – Yacht Rock – that almost always instilled listeners with a sense of happiness.

At 6 p.m. on June 8, local residents can experience the genre’s bliss when Monsters of Yacht kicks off the Brentwood Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park. Monsters of Yacht, one of the country’s premier Yacht Rock tribute bands, will make tangible the concepts of Plato and Jefferson by performing hit songs by artists like Christopher Cross, TOTO, Hall & Oates, and Steely Dan.

If you aren’t familiar with Yacht Rock, you may wonder what to expect. In the 2024 film “Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary,” the comedian Fred Armisen said, “The singers all seem to be saying, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK.”

In the same documentary, Grammy-winning musician Questlove said, “It’s perfect sitting down, dancing music.”

While relaxing to these soft rock sounds, attendees can also stop by the food truck village for a bite to eat. Families are encouraged to bring cash (low denominations) to speed up transactions. Vendors at the June 8 concert include:

Bradley’s Creamery

Little Cancun On The Go

Phat Pizza

Smokin’ Buttz

The Cupcake Collection

The Snack Barr

Tikiz of Greater Nashville

This year’s schedule includes:

Sunday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. – Yacht Rock Night, featuring the Monsters of Yacht.

Sunday, June 22, 6-8 p.m. – Country Night, with Mustache the Band performing 90s country hits.

Saturday, June 28, 6-9 p.m. – The Fifth Annual BrentFest, featuring a beer garden and fun zone for children. The night will include performances by the Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos and the 80s cover band Rubiks Groove.

Friday, July 4, 7-10 p.m. – Red, White, and Boom, with the return of The Downtown Band, one of Industry Expert Awards’ “Top 10 Best Party Bands in the United States.” The City’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

All events will take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events.

The concert series is made possible thanks to its platinum sponsors Wilson Bank and Trust, Mathnasium, Tractor Supply Company, Pella Windows and Doors, and Xfinity; gold sponsors Brentwood Up, CoreCivic, The Kaplan Family, RSU Contractors, and Undersun Roofing; and silver sponsors Brentwood YMCA, Grove Park Construction, Judge Beans, Mix 92.9, TMP, Waves of Grace, and Williamson Prevention Coalition.​

