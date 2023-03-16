Monster Truck Challenge LIVE Coming to Lebanon This April

MONSTER TRUCK CHALLENGE LIVE is coming to the James E Ward Ag Center – Outdoor Arena (945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087) on Saturday, April 15th for 2 HUGE SHOWS!

Monster Truck Challenge LIVE is a non-stop, action-packed event featuring World Famous and Championship winning Pro Monster Trucks as seen on TV! Plus, Quad Star Challenge, Pro Mini Monster Trucks, and MORE!

Don’t miss the BIGGEST Monster Truck Event in the region this spring! For a Limited Time, Kids Tickets start at just $7.50!

FEATURING Monster Truck Superstars:

TV Superstar – KING KRUNCH

National Champion – AMPED UP!

Legendary TV Star – AWESOME KONG!

World Famous – QUADZILLA!

Freestyle Champion – TANTRUM!

Fan Favorite – TOP DOG!

Come out for the Pre-Show Pit Party!

Get up close to our 10 foot tall, 10,000lb Monster Truck Superstars, Meet the Drivers, Get Autographs, and MORE! Access to the Pre-Show Pit Party is included with VIP or a limited number of Pre-Show Pit Party passes available.

VIP TICKETS, Limited Supply!

▪ Admission to the Event.

▪ Box Seats, BEST SEATS.

▪ Access to the Pre-Show Pit Party.

▪ Exclusive Event Poster or Photo Card.

▪ Exclusive Driver Interaction.

▪ Exclusive Giveaway Opportunities.

Join us for 2 HUGE SHOWS!

AFTERNOON SHOW:

Gates Open: 10:30 AM

Pre-Show Pit Party: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Driver Meet & Greet: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Engines Fire: 1:00 PM

EVENING SHOW:

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Pre-Show Pit Party: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Driver Meet & Greet: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Engines Fire: 7:30 PM

TICKETS ARE LIMITED – The only way to guarantee entry into the event is to buy now before they are gone! Click HERE to SAVE up to 50% OFF!

BOX OFFICE

General Admission:

▪ Kids (3-12) start at just $7.50!

▪ Adults (13&Up) start at just $15!

▪ Toddlers (0-2) FREE on Adult Lap!

▪ Pit Party Pass (3&Up) starts at $5!

▪ Tickets prices increase week of event!

VIP Box Seat Tickets & Pit Pass:

▪ 2 Pack (All Ages) starts at $70!

▪ 4 Pack (All Ages) starts at $140!

▪ Must sit as a group.

Day-of-Event – Cash Only:

▪ Adults (13&Up) – $30

▪ Kids (3-12) – $15

▪ Toddles (0-2) FREE on Adult Lap.

▪ Pit Party Pass (3&Up) – $10

▪ VIP – Advance Only

Parking is INCLUDED with Admission!

Advanced ticket prices may fluctuate based on current ticket supply & demand, and seating is LIMITED so be sure to BUY NOW! Ticket prices will increase the week of the event! If available, you can also purchase tickets at the gate on the day of the show. Cash Only!

For group ticketing (20 tickets or more), email fun@monstertruckchallenge.live.

All sales are final, no refunds.

No outside food/drinks or coolers allowed into the facility.

Food and drink available for purchase on site. Cash only.

Entertainment is subject to change without notice.

There is no authorized re-selling of tickets for this event.

This event is rain or shine.

General Admission may experience standing room only.

