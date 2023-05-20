Monster Jam World Finals Coming to Nissan Stadium

Champions will be crowned and legends made when Monster Jam World Finals ® races into Music City for the first time ever with the biggest event of the season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 1, 2023, 6 pm. This marquee event brings in fans from all over the globe to see some of the best monster trucks and world-class drivers compete for a total of four championships in Racing, Freestyle, High Jump and Skills competitions, plus an unforgettable Monster Jam World Finals- exclusive stunt that fans will be talking about for years. Be there for all the gravity-defying action!

Nashville will become only the 3rd host city for Monster Jam’s annual trademark event and will feature the largest collection of trucks and drivers ever to visit Music City. This prestigious event wraps up the competition season with the five Series Champions from the Stadium and Arena Series receiving an automatic bid for the Racing and Freestyle competitions. Additional world-class drivers will round out the competition.

The excitement begins with the biggest Monster Jam Pit Party of the year! Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, get autographs and watch driver interviews. In addition, fans will be able to see Monster Jam remote control trucks tear up a miniature version of the World Finals track, witness intense Freestyle Motocross competitions and enjoy other family-friendly activities. All included in the price of the event ticket – it’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam World Finals XXII experience!

For Monster Jam superfans, the excitement extends throughout the entire weekend. Friday Night Racing Qualifying will be open to the public with a separate ticket purchase (must have Saturday Main Event ticket to attend). A special charity event supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held on Sunday, July 2nd ; to date, Feld Motor Sports has raised more than $1 million to continue the St. Jude mission: Finding Cures, Saving Children. To wrap up the epic weekend, the Monster Jam Awards Ceremony will be held later that evening, where fans can see their favorite drivers in a casual celebration

honoring the Series Champions and the best performances of the year.

At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their larger-than-life monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to push all limits to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

