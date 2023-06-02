Monster Jam World Finals® Comes to Music City This Summer

Start your July 4th weekend with the biggest family event of the summer! Champions will be crowned and legends made when Monster Jam World Finals® races into Music City for the first time ever at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 1, 2023. This marquee event brings in fans from all over the globe to see some of the best monster trucks and world-class drivers compete for a total of four championships in Racing, Freestyle, High Jump and Skills competitions, highlighted by an unforgettable Monster Jam World Finals exclusive gravity-defying stunt that fans will be talking about for years. Plus, don’t miss the first-ever Monster Jam World Finals halftime performance by chart-topping country music duo LoCash.

The excitement begins with the biggest Monster Jam® Pit Party of the year – all included in the price of the event ticket! Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, get autographs and watch driver interviews. In addition, fans will be able to see Monster Jam remote control trucks tear up a miniature version of the World Finals track, witness intense Freestyle Motocross competitions and enjoy other family-friendly activities. Monster Jam World Finals…As Big As It Gets™

Click here to watch the Monster Jam World Finals Video

Nashville will become only the 3rd host city for Monster Jam’s annual trademark event and will feature the largest collection of trucks and drivers ever to visit Music City. This prestigious event wraps up the 2023 Monster Jam competition season with the five Series Champions from the Stadium and Arena Series – these just announced athletes have received an automatic bid for the Monster Jam World Finals XXII Racing and Freestyle competitions:

Adam Anderson (Grave Digger®) – Stadium Series Red Champion

Tyler Menninga (Grave Digger®) – Stadium Championship Series Blue Champion

Weston Anderson (Grave Digger®) – Arena Series East Champion

Brandon Vinson (Grave Digger®) – Arena Series Central Champion

Tristan England (Earth Shaker®) – Arena Series West Champion

Also, the excitement extends throughout the entire weekend for Monster Jam superfans! Friday Night Racing Qualifying and Meet, Greet & Eat event is now available to purchase as an add-on experience with a separate ticket purchase (must have Saturday Main Event ticket to attend). Be there to see who’s the fastest qualifier and how the racing bracket fills out. Fans will get early access to walk the Monster Jam World Finals XXII track, see the trucks up-close, meet the drivers and enjoy local food truck cuisine. Limited tickets are available to purchase now on Ticketmaster.com.

A special charity event supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® will be held on Sunday, July 2nd at Topgolf Nashville. Top fundraisers will get the chance to golf with their favorite drivers in this exclusive experience. 100% of proceeds go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.To date, Feld Motor Sports has raised more than $1 million to continue the St. Jude mission: Finding Cures, Saving Children. For more information, visit monsterjam.com/stjude.

To wrap up the epic weekend, don’t miss this chance to mingle with the superstars of the sport as the Monster Jam Awards Ceremony will be held later Sunday evening in the heart of Music City at the historic Wildhorse Saloon. Fans can see their favorite drivers and crew members celebrate success as we honor the Series Champions and best performances of the year!

At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their larger-than-life monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to push all limits to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.