Monster Jam Returns this Summer to Nissan Stadium

Monster Jam returns to Nissan Stadium on June 22, 2024.

The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Nashville on Saturday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Early Access Pass: Super fans can beat the crowds and get in earlier to enjoy an exclusive extra hour to see the trucks and meet the drivers. Pit Party Early Access Pass quantities are limited. Don’t miss out!

Nashville fans will be on the edge of their seats as the world’s best drivers show off massive stunts, big air, backflips, crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.

The Stadium Championship Series will feature 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Drivers and trucks to be announced at a later date.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™

