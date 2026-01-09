Monster Jam Freestyle Mania is Headed to Nashville

Get ready for the event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle – Monster Jam Freestyle Mania™, where Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross (FMX) bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills. Cheer for your favorite team at Bridgestone Arena from January 17-18, 2026 as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live!

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania features one-of-a-kind FMX bikes for this epic team competition, each with the bold, iconic look of your favorite Monster Jam trucks, like the legendary Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Sparkle Smash®, and more. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where your outside voice is allowed, and every big moment comes with an even bigger smile! Monster Jam Freestyle Mania – 2x the freestyle action. Full-send family fun.

Get Your Tickets Before They’re Gone!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Monster Jam Preferred Customers get the first chance to snag the best seats; find tickets here.

Feel the Thrill of Full-Send Family Fun

Get ready for non-stop excitement as Nashville roars to life with gravity-defying stunts, heart-pounding races, and plenty of big air! The world’s best Monster Jam drivers combine forces with fearless FMX riders in an 8-team lineup to wow the crowd with big air jumps, crazy tricks, and unbelievable backflips. Teams look to take each overall event championship and the Arena Championship Series Central title in five total competitions. Monster Jam trucks go all out in Racing, 2 Wheel Skills, and Freestyle competitions, while FMX bikes face off in Best Whip and Best Trick competitions. Fans will be right in the middle of the action, helping to crown the Team Event Champion as they get to score the athletes in real time based on their skills, stunts, and saves.

Start the Fun Early at the Monster Jam Pit Party®

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Party® on Saturday and Sunday, – your first stop for smiles, selfies with the trucks and bikes, high-fives and autographs from drivers and riders, and family-friendly activities. It’s the perfect way to start a day of adrenaline-charged fun, plus get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition. The Monster Jam Pit Party – where the fun begins.

Don’t Miss the Monster Jam Trackside Experience

There’s no better way to get ready for the action than Monster Jam Trackside, happening about an hour before the event. It’s packed with driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks, and epic giveaways that’ll get everyone pumped up before the action begins. Then, watch as the opening ceremonies set the stage for one-of-a-kind fun for the whole family!

Meet the Superstars of Monster Jam!

These aren’t just any athletes—they’re world-class male and female athletes who have mastered controlling these 12,000-pound beasts and dynamic FMX bikes. Whether pulling off insane backflips, nailing crazy tricks and whips, or in all-out racing, these athletes are ready to wow fans with the most mind-blowing live motorsports action around.

The competition is fierce as 8 teams battle it out for the Arena Championship Series Central title with the driver getting a coveted spot in the Monster Jam World Finals® in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 4th weekend. You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the world’s most popular trucks like Weston Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger®; El Toro Loco®, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, driven by Fernando Martinez; and more tear up the dirt. Arena Series Central also features Bailey Circuit™, a Monster Jam truck inspired by Ringling’s fan-favorite robotic pup, built to chase thrills and fetch fun – tail wags included! You can’t get this kind of wow just anywhere!

