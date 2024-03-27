Monster Energy Supercross is Headed to Nissan Stadium

Nashville welcomes the Monster Energy Supercross to Nissan Stadium on April 20, 2024. Fans get the chance to watch riders as they compete in the AMA Supercross Championship.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for fan experiences, and opening ceremonies begin at 5:30 p.m. At the Supercross FanFest, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., get an insider’s look as teams prepare, practice, and qualify for the Main Event. Activities include a video game rig, pump track, toy play tables, and exhibitions. You can also take photos, visit sponsor displays, and purchase your favorite gear. It’s a part of the Supercross experience that you don’t want to miss.

Find tickets to the event here.