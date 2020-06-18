



Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has once again earned the distinction of being named a top pediatric facility in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings. This marks the 14th year that Children’s Hospital has made the list.

In the newly released 2020-2021 report, Children’s Hospital continued to achieve a maximum 10 out of 10 nationally ranked pediatric specialty programs, with four of those being in the top 20 in the nation, including Pediatric Urology in the top 5.

“I am delighted that Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has been recognized once again as one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals. The quality, depth and breadth of pediatric surgical and specialty care is a tremendous resource for our community and the region. This honor is a direct reflection of the dedicated Children’s team. They are a skilled and compassionate group of professionals who make a profound difference in the lives of the children and families we serve every day,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Pediatric Urology at Children’s Hospital, an elite destination program, continues to rank as one of the nation’s best, moving up two spots to No. 5. The other pediatric specialties ranked are: Cancer (21); Cardiology & Heart Surgery (33); Diabetes & Endocrine Disorders (30); Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (18); Neonatal Care (17); Nephrology (40); Neurology & Neurosurgery (28); Orthopaedics (30); and Pulmonology (16).

The Best Children’s Hospitals report ranks the top 50 pediatric centers in 10 medical specialties. Scores are calculated using clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as patient safety, infection prevention, and adequacy of nurse staffing. In addition, part of each hospital’s score is derived from reputational surveys of board-certified pediatric specialists. In 2020, only 88 children’s hospitals were ranked in at least one of the pediatric specialties. Children’s Hospital is the only pediatric facility in Tennessee to achieve a maximum of 10 ranked specialties.

“I want to offer sincere congratulations to team members across all 10 specialties for this significant accomplishment again this year — our 14th consecutive year,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Children’s Hospital. “We are so fortunate to be able to recruit outstanding faculty who work diligently to build programs and teams to accomplish great outcomes. Our support staff across all settings make it all come together. We experience this excellence in care every day as we collectively provide healing and hope for the children we serve. It is truly special to be recognized at a national level for this amazing teamwork that we experience every day.”

Under the leadership of John W. Brock III, who served as director of Pediatric Urology until January, the program has ranked every year in the top 10 since 2009, when U.S. News began including the pediatric urology specialty in its rankings.

“For 28 years, I have been fortunate to be a part of an incredible, dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff who come to work every day with the mission to provide outstanding care to families who want the best outcomes for their children. Our ranking as fifth in the nation is reflective our commitment as a team to offer cutting edge treatment and therapies, train future generations of pediatric urologists, and at our core, be compassionate leaders in comprehensive pediatric health care,” said Brock, Senior Vice President for Pediatric Surgical Services, Monroe Carell Jr. Professor and Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus.

“As I’ve worn many hats over the years, I am grateful to every single person at every single Children’s Hospital location, on the main campus and beyond, who has contributed to our collective successes as we continue to enjoy these well-earned accolades. For that, I say, ‘thank you,’” Brock added.

Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit, has ranked every year since the pediatric rankings’ inception in 2007. The size and scope of Children’s Hospital specialty programs have grown significantly over time, providing innovative and quality care to more than 1,700 children daily. The hospital’s physical space has also expanded, which in the past year, included the much-anticipated opening of two new expansion floors, support by the Growing to New Heights Campaign to add four new floors atop the existing facility.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we continued to be recognized as a world-class leader in pediatric health care and for the tremendous strengths and innovations of our programs. The hard work and commitment of our faculty, staff and trainees allow us to be a national resource for parents seeking quality, compassionate health care for their children. To once again receive 10 out of 10 ranked specialties is an incredible accomplishment, and everyone should be proud,” said Steven Webber, MBChP, MRCP, Pediatrician-in-Chief of Children’s Hospital, chair of the Department of Pediatrics and James C. Overall professor.

The full rankings can be viewed online at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings.



