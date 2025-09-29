MONOPOLY Game at McDonald’s Returns with More Chances to Win

Hold on to your top hats… the iconic MONOPOLY® Game at McDonald’s is making a comeback in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade. Starting Oct. 6 for a limited time*, fans across the country can rediscover the thrill of the peel – with new twists like digital game pieces when ordering select items using the app alongside the classic game pieces customers know and love on select menu items. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a first-time player, we’re giving fans even more ways to play in the McDonald’s app… because two chances to win are always better than one.

All you have to do is order your faves from the MONOPOLY at McDonald’s menu, then peel and play – using the app to collect your property pieces and redeem any prizes you win – like dream vacations, a new ride, and more. Each game piece also earns you a Bonus Play for a second chance to win in the app…with the opportunity to win everything from free food to a $1 million cash prize!

“Our fans have been clamoring for the return of MONOPOLY at McDonald’s, and we’re thrilled to bring it back with a modern, digital spin,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of McDonald’s USA. “This game is a core memory for so many customers, and we’re excited that those memories can now be shared across generations.”

How to Play MONOPOLY at McDonald’s

1. REGISTER: Download the app, opt in to Rewards and register for the Game. Pre-register between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 and get 500 bonus MyMcDonald’s Rewards points (so you’re basically already winning).

2. ORDER YOUR FAVES: Starting Oct. 6, registered players can order select menu items and get a game piece to play. Some items get you a physical piece (e.g., on the side of your large fry box); others get you a digital piece right on your phone, when you order in the app or use your Reward code. Check out the app for a complete list of eligible menu items. No purchase is necessary to play. See below for details on how to play without purchase.*

3. PEEL FOR PRIZES OR PROPERTIES: There are two ways to get in on the fun this time around!

Physical game pieces: Peel from packaging, then scan in the app to reveal your prize or collect a digital property piece.

game pieces: Peel from packaging, then scan in the app to reveal your prize or collect a digital property piece. Digital game pieces: When you earn a digital game piece, you can “peel” directly in the app to reveal if you’re an instant winner or to collect your digital property piece.

4. In both cases, be sure to play the bonus game in the app for a second chance to win through Nov. 2.

Winning Never Tasted This Good

There are more than 30 eligible menu items across our breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus – including fan favorites like the Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, Egg McMuffin®, large fries, and more! With an amazing pool of prizes, someone’s bound to win – why not you?

Collect property pieces for a chance at epic prizes such as 1 million American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, a $50,000 Vacation to a MONOPOLY GO! Location** or a $10,000 Lowe’s Shopping Spree.

Play the Bonus Play through Nov. 2 for a chance to win prizes like a 2026 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Limited and exclusive experiences from The Coca-Cola Company. One lucky player could even win $1 million cash.

Of course, there are free food prizes aplenty, including favorites such as the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Double Cheeseburger and Snack Wrap®. You could also win MyMcDonald’s Rewards points to use towards even more free food.

For more information, full prize list, and official game rules, go to playatmcd.com .

“MONOPOLY has been a cornerstone of play for nine decades, bringing families and friends together for fun and connection. This iconic promotion captures that same spirit,” said Brian Baker, Senior Vice President, Board Games, NERF and PLAY-DOH at Hasbro. “Fans have been eagerly awaiting its return – and we can’t wait for them to experience the unforgettable excitement that MONOPOLY at McDonald’s delivers.”

Don’t just dream of MONOPOLY Money – come play for the real thing. The next big winner could be you!

