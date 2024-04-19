Molly Hatchet to Perform at the Franklin Theatre

Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history in the late seventies. A perfect mixture of English invasion rock, blues, country, and gospel remains the unique sound of this band. They will perform at The Franklin Theatre on Saturday, September 28 at 8 pm.

The band’s current lineup consists of long-time members Bobby Ingram on lead guitar and John Galvin on keyboards, as well as Tim Lindsey on bass guitar and Shawn Beamer on drums, with Jimmy Elkins on vocals. Molly Hatchet continues to honor the legacies of those members who passed away (including Danny Joe Brown, David Hlubek, and Phil McCormack).

Find tickets here.