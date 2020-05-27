



Molinari’s, a locally owned Italian restaurant that has been open for over 35 years, has closed. Molinari’s, located at 330 Mayfield Drive in Franklin, officially closed on May 10th.

Owner Miguel Molinari shared the following message with patrons on Facebook.

“Words cannot express the gratitude I have for each and every one of you! The support you have shown us over the past 35 years is beyond amazing. Although our existence in Franklin has come to an end, we are not sure what our next adventure has in store for us and we will definitely keep you updated.Much love, Miguel”



