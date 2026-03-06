Moe’s Southwest Grill Offers Limited-Time Shredded Beef Barbacoa

March 2026 — Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering its Shredded Beef Barbacoa for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

Slow-cooked to tender, pull-apart perfection, the Shredded Beef Barbacoa is seasoned with chipotle-adobo and delivers 50 grams of protein per serving.

The protein can be added to any Moe’s menu item, including burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas and stacks.

Available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Order in-restaurant, online, or through the Moe’s app at moes.com.

