Moe’s Original Bar B Que in Franklin Has Closed

Donna Vissman
Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s Original Bar B Que has closed its Franklin location at 9050 Carothers Parkway. The restaurant has been emptied, signage removed, and no notice of closure was left on the door.

Moe's Original Bar B Que
We do not know the exact date the restaurant closed. All social media has been removed. On Moe’s Original Bar B Que website, Franklin has been removed from the site.

In May 2020, Moe’s Original Bar B Que closed its Columbia Avenue location in Franklin, which opened in 2015; Copper Kettle formerly occupied it.

Owners Alston Noah, Will Strain, and Andrew Clark trained under the original Moe’s founder and brought freshly smoked meats combined with classic southern fare to the Williamson County community in 2013 at the Carothers Parkway location.

Donna Vissman
