



Moe’s Original Bar B Que has permanently closed their location at 901 Columbia Ave in Franklin.

The Franklin location closed March 26 due to COVID-19 “until further notice,” a Facebook post reads; however, management has decided to close the location permanently, confirmed an employee for the restaurant.

The downtown Franklin location opened back in 2015 in the former Copper Kettle restaurant.

Moe’s original location in Cool Springs, at 9050 Carothers Parkway, is still open for business.

Owners Alston Noah, Will Strain, and Andrew Clark trained under the original Moe’s founder and have brought freshly smoked meats combined with classic southern fare to the Williamson County community since the spring of 2013. Set in a quaint neighborhood setting, Moe’s Original provides a laid back vibe for a night out with friends or a meal with the entire family. Offering large party take out orders and premium catering services with delivery, the service-oriented staff is ready to accommodate any size group.



