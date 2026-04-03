Modern Heart Care: From Prevention to Intervention

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, but the encouraging news is that much of it is preventable. Through education, early detection, and lifestyle modifications, individuals can significantly reduce their risk and protect their cardiovascular health for years to come.

In the 13th episode of Williamson Health’s Health Talks, Dr. Long discusses how interventional cardiology helps diagnose and treat heart disease — from minimally invasive procedures to emergency care during heart attacks — and why prevention and early detection play a critical role in long-term heart health.

He also highlights how collaboration between cardiology teams and emergency services improves outcomes when seconds matter, reinforcing Williamson Health’s commitment to delivering advanced cardiac care close to home.

See the full episode at: https://youtu.be/L8qkqjPewyA?si=8vyfDRCnZDFHOsix

To learn more, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/medical-services/cardiology/

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