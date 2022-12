Model United Nations Gives Students Inside Look at Government

WCS middle and high school students are gaining a better understanding of the inner workings of government through their involvement in this year’s Model United Nations Conferences.

During the conferences, which were held throughout the month of November in Murfreesboro, students were divided into groups representing various countries. In their teams, they drafted resolutions and debated different international topics. Students could also be named Outstanding Delegates or be recognized for an Outstanding Resolution. Additionally, they could receive awards from the conference’s International Court of Justice.

“One of my favorite weekends during the first semester is the Model UN event,” said Brentwood High Model UN adviser Belinda Wade. “I enjoy watching my students articulate their opinions on world issues and debate topics affecting the world today. They are able to create relationships outside of the classroom and see another side of their fellow students.”

The students who were recognized at the conferences are listed below by school:

High School Outstanding Delegates Sarah Mekonnen – Nolensville High

Samra Mekonnen – Nolensville High

Medhini Rajkumar – Nolensville High

Ruby Douglas – Nolensville High

Emma McCann – Nolensville High

Meghan Wallace – Nolensville High

Siddhesh Bapat – Ravenwood High

Madhav Bhavani Kumar – Franklin High

David Finch – Brentwood High

Jesse Hartland – Franklin High

Muskaan Maheshwari – Ravenwood High

Shelby Nashe – Ravenwood High

Ashwin Patri – Brentwood High

Saksham Singh – Page High

Andrew Cole – Brentwood High

Isabel Damon – Ravenwood High

Johan Gigme – Ravenwood High

Yug Patel – Ravenwood High

Mary Frances Peck – Page High

Aneek Polepalli – Ravenwood High

Briana Doty – Franklin High

Cole Hawkins – Brentwood High

Shiv Patel – Brentwood High

Chetan Yenigalla – Ravenwood High

Henry Hammond – Franklin High

Hannah Hollings – Brentwood High

Ruby Linstroth – Franklin High

Avantika Pillai – Ravenwood High

Divya Shrivastava – Ravenwood High

Meredith Yount – Brentwood High

Katherine Koenig – Franklin High

Emma Rose Smith – Franklin High

Outstanding Resolutions Chetan Yenigalla, William Ryland Hoskins and Johan Gigme – Ravenwood High

Yug Patel, Karan Soni, Vijay Nathan and Karan Jindal – Ravenwood High

Colsen Murray, Max Brabson, Dwight Britton and Lukas Mathesius – Franklin High

Saraah Zaheer, Evan Ingmire, Alli Conkle and Sydney Bush – Page High

Coleman Clemmons, Harry Winston, Owen Gemignani and Jake Dannemiller – Franklin High

Muskaan Maheshwari, Tanishka Patil and Kumudini Munjeti – Ravenwood High

Lindsay Hornick, Haley Jaworski, Emma Sutera and Ruby Linstroth – Ravenwood High

Mithun Titus Maria Ruban Raj, Tejas Srinivasan and Pranav Sesha Sai Govindu – Ravenwood High

Ananyaa Nanavala, Abhisri Singh, Shailsuta Pathak and Harshita Nallaka – Ravenwood High

Owen Coulam, Ryan Khairollahi and Prithvi Polavarapu – Brentwood High

Ethan Bengelsdorf, Henry Hammond, Prescott Neal and Loknath Thiruveedula – Franklin High Component Awards Outstanding Senior Written Arguments in the International Court Siona Bhattacharya and Manushri Kalasikam – Ravenwood High

Outstanding Senior Lawyer Team Oluwaseyi Amosun and Ajay Balaje – Ravenwood High

Outstanding Security Council Delegate Sahib Bedi – Ravenwood High

Outstanding Secretary Evan Hostetler – Ravenwood High

Summit Diplomacy Awards Hanna Araya – Ravenwood High Mary Frances Peck – Page High

Middle School Outstanding Delegates Colt Ackerman – Grassland Middle

Liam Cohen – Grassland Middle

Lucy Donovan – Brentwood Middle

Steven Federov – Woodland Middle

Adam Gallers – Grassland Middle

John Paul Kukulka – Woodland Middle

Anika Pandey – Woodland Middle

Sora Yu – Sunset Middle

Ben Allen – Hillsboro School

Zoey Byrd – Thompson’s Station Middle

Hayes Duke – Grassland Middle

Anish Pedi – Woodland Middle

Visagan Saravanan – Grassland Middle

Camille Taylor – Brentwood Middle

Ivy Willard – Hillsboro School

Coco Abbott – Hillsboro School

Joshua Gultnieks – Mill Creek Middle

Keira Hutchison – Legacy Middle

Anish Kodali – Woodland Middle

Avighna Deshwal – Sunset Middle

Jeffrey Federov – Woodland Middle

Owen Sanders – Woodland Middle

Darsh Shrivastava – Woodland Middle

Cecilia Wooldridge – Spring Station Middle

Evan Brown – Woodland Middle

Chaelie Davis – Sunset Middle

Dak Mukerji – Sunset Middle

Kingsley Fisher – Hillsboro School

Aiden Ogles – Grassland Middle

Hea Ashar – Sunset Middle Outstanding Resolutions Adam Gallers, Ryan Marina and Junaid Jamal – Grassland Middle

Asher Brown, Henley Davidson, Josiah Palmer and Isaac Watson – Spring Station Middle

Erick Ogunleye, Nathan Hammel and Noah Hart – Mill Creek Middle

Katelyn Levy, Kinley King, Lillie Blackwell and Sophie Spodeck – Hillsboro School

Hailey Bryce Gibson and Anna Brooke Davis – Legacy Middle

Neil Tyagi, Drew Porter, Runhe Gu and Ryan Dietrick – Woodland Middle

MORE SCHOOL NEWS