MOD Pizza Expanding to Tennessee

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) announced it has added its tenth franchise partner, DBMC Restaurants, LLC (“DBMC”) who will develop 30 stores over the next seven years. Their area of development will span across central Alabama, southern Louisiana, southern and central Mississippi, and in the greater Nashville, Tennessee area.

DBMC will bring MOD into three new states: Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with their anticipated first opening in 2021 in their home state of Louisiana.

As a multi-franchise restaurant group, DBMC Restaurants owns and operates the Santa Fe Cattle Company and Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants, both full-service steak house concepts, with locations across the South and Southeast. In addition, they are the largest franchisee of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a family-oriented, sports-themed casual dining experience.

“We’ve been following the MOD story over the past several years and couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredible brand to the southern U.S.,” said Jason Gisclair, president and COO, DBMC Restaurants. “MOD’s commitment to being the leader in the fast-casual pizza category, coupled with a strong focus on their people and the communities they serve, has impressed us as we’ve watched their growth. We look forward to bringing jobs and opportunities to new communities over the next several years.”

Founded as a people-first brand in 2008 by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson, MOD is the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza sector, offering craveable, individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, made on-demand, with any combination of toppings for one flat price. Prior to starting MOD, the Svensons built two successful retail concepts in the United Kingdom – Seattle Coffee Company and Carluccio’s. MOD’s executive team brings experience from leading brands such as Starbucks, Panera Bread, and Chipotle.

“The DBMC team are well-established, impressive multi-unit operators, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the MOD family,” said Scott Svenson, co-founder and CEO, MOD Pizza. “There’s no doubt this year has been extremely challenging. As we enter 2021, we’re full of confidence in our plan for continued growth across all of our markets, and our ongoing commitment to be a force for good in the communities we serve. Our optimism is very much due to the incredible people that have joined us on this journey, and we’re grateful to team up with DBMC.”

MOD currently has 490+ stores system-wide, throughout the United States and Canada with plans for continued expansion. To learn more about MOD Franchising, please visit www.modpizza.com/franchising.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on-demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With 490+ locations system-wide*, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic for four years running and named the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.