Mobile Knife Sharpening Service Brings Professional Blade Care Directly to Your Home

A mobile knife sharpening service is rolling through the area, bringing professional blade maintenance directly to customers’ homes and addressing what the owner saw as an unmet need in the community.

Franklin resident, Paul Morris, owner of Blade Runner, explained what sparked the business idea: “I’ve always tried to keep a sharp knife and blade at home. I recognized there was a need in the area and there was not mobile sharpening services. Therefore, I started one.”

The service operates with customer convenience in mind. When asked about the process, Morris shared, “A customer can go to the website and place an order or they can call or text directly. I reach out to them to schedule an appointment. Most of the time the customers are home for the appointment but occasionally, if they’re at work, leave their knives on the porch. I sharpen on-site off the back of my truck. After completion the knives are wrapped to protect the newly sharpened edge.”

For homeowners wondering when their knives need attention, Morris offered a simple test. “I recommend to customers to put the edge of the knives at a 45 degree angle on their fingernail. If it easily catches, it’s still sharp. If it slides off, then it is dull.”

The work has produced memorable moments. “I’ve sharpened plenty of knives and they all have great stories. Last week I sharpened a set the couple received as a wedding gift in 1991,” Morris recalled.

But the service comes with a serious warning. “I tell every customer to please be careful with their newly sharpened knives. ‘The only thing more dangerous than a sharp knife, is a dull knife. Please respect the knives because they are now very sharp,'” Morris emphasized. The caution isn’t just precautionary – One customer had forgotten this and had to get four stitches.”

Blade Runner handles a variety of items beyond kitchen cutlery. Currently, I do kitchen knives, pocket knives, household shears, mower blades, and yard tools. I do not sharpen salon shears or grooming clippers,” Morris noted.

As more residents discover the convenience of mobile sharpening, Blade Runner represents a return to personalized service – bringing expertise directly to the customer rather than requiring them to seek it out. Learn more at bladerunnermobile.com.

