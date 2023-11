November 14, 2023 – Franklin High’s annual Mistletoe Market returns on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., more than 100 vendors will offer holiday gifts, boutique clothing, home decor, unique jewelry, gourmet treats, and more. This family event is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

The Mistletoe Market is hosted by the FHS Class of 2024 and benefits their class Project Graduation.

Source: WCS InFocus

