Missing Zebra Spotted in Christiana Area

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies located the missing zebra Friday morning using drone technology. The animal was seen roaming a field near Christiana, several days after escaping from its owner.

Deputies are actively tracking the zebra by drone. Sheriff’s Cpl. Sean White asked residents to avoid the area while recovery efforts continue.

The zebra escaped Saturday afternoon after being brought home by its owner the night before. It was seen running through a neighborhood off Epps Mill Road and later entered Interstate 24 near the Buchanan Road exit.

Deputies temporarily closed lanes in both directions to keep drivers safe as the zebra crossed the highway. The animal ran into nearby woods, where it remained missing until Friday morning’s sighting.

“We don’t want to scare the zebra,” White said. “We need time to get him to calm down.”

The zebra’s owner has been notified, and a veterinarian has been called to assist with the rescue.

Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

