Missing Tennessee Girl Found Dead in Lake

UPDATE: Serenity Kinsey was found dead Thursday morning. A dive team located her body in the lake near her home.
TBI did not release any additional details.
July 4, 2024 – This is an urgent and serious situation. A Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey from Dandridge, TN out of Jefferson County.
Key details:
- Name: Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey
- Age: 7 years old
- Last seen: At home on Indian Creek Road in Dandridge, TN around 1:00 a.m.
- Description: 3’0″ tall, 55 pounds, curly blonde hair, blue eyes
- Last known clothing: Black shorts and a blue shirt
- Important note: Serenity is autistic and non-verbal
If you have any information or see Serenity, please immediately contact:
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 865-471-6000
- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI): 1-800-TBI-FIND
