From Murfreesboro Police January 9, 2023

Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area.

Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.