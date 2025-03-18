Missing Teen: Jordan H. Tarpy of Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your help in locating Jordan H. Tarpy, who has been missing since March 7, 2025.

Name: Jordan H. Tarpy

Age: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5’08”

Weight: 130 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Jordan is believed to have run away and was last seen in Nolensville, TN. His current whereabouts are unknown. If you have any information on Jordan’s location, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550 or call 911 immediately.

