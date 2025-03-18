Missing Teen: Jordan H. Tarpy of Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your help in locating Jordan H. Tarpy, who has been missing since March 7, 2025.
Name: Jordan H. Tarpy
Age: 17
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 5’08”
Weight: 130 lbs.
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Jordan is believed to have run away and was last seen in Nolensville, TN. His current whereabouts are unknown. If you have any information on Jordan’s location, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550 or call 911 immediately.
