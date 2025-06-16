Missing Teen: 16-year-old Jezzibelle Curry of Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile, Jezzibelle Curry.

Jezzibelle was last seen Saturday in the area of Williamsport Pike. Jezzibelle is 5’02” tall and weighs 95 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email