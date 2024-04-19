Missing Teen: 15-year-old Wrayna Barner of Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate a 15-year-old runaway juvenile, Wrayna Janelle Barner.

Barner was last seen on April 18th, 2024, in the area of Archway Drive. Barner is 5’07” tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]