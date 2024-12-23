Missing Teen: 14-year-old John Hakim Brooks of Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate a 14-year-old runaway juvenile, John Hakim Brooks. John was last seen Friday in the area of Overlook Place wearing a blue hoodie, black pants , and white loafers. Join is 5’09” tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]

