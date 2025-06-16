Missing Teen: 14-year-old Izak Cuarrezma of Columbia

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate a 14-year-old runaway juvenile, Izak Cuarrezma.

Izak was last seen Saturday in the area of Lion Parkway wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a black backpack with orange trim. Izak is 5’02” tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]

