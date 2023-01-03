Missing Person Found: Ray Killingbeck From Franklin

UPDATE: The missing man has been located, thanks to social media and helpful citizens! Well-done, Franklin!

Alert: Missing Person: 74-year-old dementia pt. Ray Killingbeck. Jeans, gry zip up jacket, on foot in downtown Franklin area. Last seen: 1:15 pm

We need your help finding a missing senior. 74-year-old Ray Killingbeck was last seen at 1:15, walking from the W. Main County Admin Complex toward downtown Franklin. He has dementia. Wearing jeans and a grey zip-up jacket. See him? Call 9-1-1

