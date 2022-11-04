Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.

Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only thing that she may have taken was her wallet containing her identification and bank card.

If you have seen Michaeele or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Wilson County sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412

Age: 19

Sex: Female:

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5’3

Weight: 120