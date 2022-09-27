MISSING PERSON FOUND: 14-Year-Old Kaliyah Franks in Murfreesboro

UPDATE: Good News! 14-year-old Kaliyah Franks has been found. She is safe! Thanks for sharing.

14-year-old Kaliyah Franks was reported missing by family members after she didn’t return home from school on Sept. 26.

Franks was last seen at Siegel High School by her sister around 4th period. She was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Kaliyah does not have any medical or health issues. She does have a history of running away.

Franks has been entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a Missing Person/Runaway.

If you know where Kaliyah Franks is, contact Det. Albert Miles, III at 629 201 5513 or email [email protected]