MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18

UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.

Eleni Kassa, 31, was reported missing on Fri. Nov. 18 by her family who stated she failed to pick up her daughter from school.

Kassa has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Nov. 17. She could possibly be traveling in a black Dodge Charger tag number 7L87V2.

Kassa is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.

If you see Kassa, or know where she is, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5514.