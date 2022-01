Update: Cyrus has been located. He is safe and has been reunited with his worried family. Thank you for your help.

Missing: 33-yr-old developmentally challenged man. His name is Cyrus. He’s been missing from the 500 block of Autumn Springs Ct. since about 10:40 am.

Cyrus was last seen wearing an orange & white t-shirt & tan pants.

A search is underway, call FPD if you see him: 615-794-2513