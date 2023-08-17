Missing Murfreesboro Woman_ Vivian Caspen Ember

Have you seen missing woman Vivian Caspen Ember?

Vivian Caspen Ember, 20, of Murfreesboro was reported missing by her father. She was last seen Aug. 5 and the last time she was known to text someone was Aug. 6, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Monica Fonseca.

Her father said it was unlike her not to have regular contact with her family.

Ember is also known as Kimberly Morrow.

She is believed to be driving her burgundy/maroon 2012 Honda Civic with the Rutherford County tag of BNK-5716.

Ember was in Kentucky and may be traveling to Pennsylvania through Ohio and West Virginia.

People who see her or know her location are asked to call Fonseca at 615-904-3046.